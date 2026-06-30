Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Physical, hard-fought, NED vs MAR is building towards a classic

Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Van Dijk will be seen for the Netherlands.(Getty Images via AFP)

Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Netherlands and Morocco meet in a heavyweight Round of 32 clash, with both sides carrying very different kinds of pressure into the knockout stage. The Dutch arrive with their usual technical control, width and attacking structure, but this is where the tournament football starts testing nerve as much as quality. Morocco, meanwhile, will look to bring the same intensity, defensive bite and transition threat that has made them one of the most dangerous opponents for Europe's elite. With a Round of 16 spot on the line, this promises a tense, tactical and potentially explosive contest from the first whistle. ...Read More