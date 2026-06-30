Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Physical, hard-fought, NED vs MAR is building towards a classic
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Netherlands face Morocco in the fourth match of Round of 32 in FIFA World Cup 2026.
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Netherlands and Morocco meet in a heavyweight Round of 32 clash, with both sides carrying very different kinds of pressure into the knockout stage. The Dutch arrive with their usual technical control, width and attacking structure, but this is where the tournament football starts testing nerve as much as quality. Morocco, meanwhile, will look to bring the same intensity, defensive bite and transition threat that has made them one of the most dangerous opponents for Europe's elite. With a Round of 16 spot on the line, this promises a tense, tactical and potentially explosive contest from the first whistle. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:40:16 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Things geating heated
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Van Hecke and Saibari are engaged in a small altercation. Signs are all there that this game will be very competitive.
NED - 0:0 - MAR (8')
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:37:35 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Looking for a shot
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: GREAT MOVEMENT from the Netherlands. A shot taken from the edge of the box, but deflected.
NED - 0:0 - MAR (6')
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:35:27 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Early signs of a highly physical game
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Tackles, spaces denied - hard, cagey and tactical that is expected from this game, and we are already seeing this.
NED - 0:0 - MAR (5')
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:33:49 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Corner for NED
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: The first corner of the match for the Netherlands. Not a great delivery, cleared by Morocco.
NED - 0:0 - MAR (4')
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:32:31 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Netherlands looking to solidify early
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: The Dutch are trying to string together passes and get their rhythm going in the match.
NED - 0:0 - MAR (2')
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:30:58 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Kick-Off!!
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: And here we go. The Netherlands get the kickoff, and we are all set for another thriller in the Round of 32.
NED - 0:0 - MAR (1')
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:27:00 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Time to get the action on the way
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: The National Anthems of the two teams are done. It is now time to get the all anticipated action underway.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:25:50 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: The closest placed teams
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: There is very little to separate these two on paper, and the FIFA rankings underline that perfectly. Morocco sit seventh in the latest standings, with Netherlands just one place behind in eighth, making this one of the most evenly-matched Round of 32 ties. The margins are tiny; one mistake, one finish, one big save could decide it.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 06:18:02 am
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: A knockout tie with real bite
Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: This is exactly the kind of Round of 32 fixture that can turn on one moment. Netherlands will want possession and control, but Morocco's pace, discipline and directness make them a serious threat on the break. The Dutch may start as favourites, but this is far from a comfortable knockout assignment.