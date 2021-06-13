Home / Sports / Football / Netherlands vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Live Score: Can Dutch pass Ukraine test in Van Dijk, van de Beek absence?
Live

Netherlands vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Live Score: Can Dutch pass Ukraine test in Van Dijk, van de Beek absence?

UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine Live Score: Netherlands open their Euro 2020 campaign against Ukraine, but key Dutch players are missing. Follow live score and updates of Netherlands vs Ukraine.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:24 AM IST

Netherlands vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Live Football Score: the Netherlands have a huge puzzle in front of them in their first game against Ukraine. On a normal day, it would be an easy challenge. But Virgil van Dijk and Donny van de Beek have been ruled out of Euro 2020, while De Ligt will also miss the opener. Can the Dutch survive with key players missing?


Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 14, 2021 12:18 AM IST

    Time for National Anthems

    The players have come out. Now there will be National Anthems. First, there will be Netherlands' National Anthem which will be followed by Ukraine's National Anthem.

  • JUN 14, 2021 12:03 AM IST

    Netherlands fomration

    Netherlands have gone on with 4-4-2 formation with Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst playing as two main strikers.

  • JUN 13, 2021 11:58 PM IST

    Ukraine starting XI

    Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov


    Subs: Sobol, Kryvtsov, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Marlos, Pyatov, Makarenko, Besedin, Trubin, Tymchyk, Popov, Dovbyk

  • JUN 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST

    Netherlands starting XI

    Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; F. De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Weghorst


    Subs: Krul, Veltman, Aké, Wijndal, Berghuis, de Jong, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Malen, Bizot, Koopmeiners, Gakpo

  • JUN 13, 2021 06:31 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine. The stage is set for the Netherlands to open their campaign in Euro 2020 and their first challengers will be Ukraine. Who will come out on top?

