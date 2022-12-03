Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Joint top-scorer Cody Gakpo in focus as NED face USA in Round of 16
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:28 PM IST
  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs USA: Netherlands face USA in their Round of 16 fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar in Qatar. Follow here Live Score and Live Updates of NED vs USA Football WC match.
Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: Netherlands face USA in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday. Topping Group A, the Dutch grabbed two wins and a draw, registering seven points. Meanwhile, USA managed to finish in second position in Group B, with a win and two draws (five points). Much of the focus for Netherlands will be star attacking midfielder Cody Gakpo, who has become the pivotal force for their attacking play. The PSV man with three goals is also on top of the Golden Boot race, joint-highest Ecuador's Enner Valencia, Spain's Alvaro Morata, France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Marcus Rashford. All five previous encounters between both sides have been in friendlies with the Dutch winning four between 1998 and 2010. USA won their most recent meeting in 2015.

  • Sat, 03 Dec 2022 07:27 PM

    Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Netherlands: Noppert (GK), Timber, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind, Klaasen, Gakpo, Depay

    USA: Turner (GK), Zimmerman, Dest, Ream, Robinson, Adams (C), Musah, McKennie Weah, Ferreira, Pulisic

  • Sat, 03 Dec 2022 07:19 PM

    Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the first Round of 16 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, as the mighty Netherlands take on USA at the at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned folks for an exciting contest!

