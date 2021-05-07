Home / Sports / Football / New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final
football

New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final

Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet in the final on May 29 in Istanbul, with around 10,000 fans from the teams due to be allowed in the stadium.
AP | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)

The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.

Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet in the final on May 29 in Istanbul, with around 10,000 fans from the teams due to be allowed in the stadium.

But because of high coronavirus rates, Turkey has become one of the high-risk countries that the British government is saying should be visited only for essential reasons. That could have an impact on the ability of players to travel to Turkey.

People returning to England from the red-list countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door.

The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.

Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet in the final on May 29 in Istanbul, with around 10,000 fans from the teams due to be allowed in the stadium.

But because of high coronavirus rates, Turkey has become one of the high-risk countries that the British government is saying should be visited only for essential reasons. That could have an impact on the ability of players to travel to Turkey.

People returning to England from the red-list countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa champions league
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP