Newcastle stun Leicester to all but ensure safety

Callum Wilson's double helped Newcastle United to a thumping 4-2 win away to Leicester City on Friday which all but secured their Premier League survival and left the hosts looking over their shoulders in the race for a top-four finish.

A dreadful night for third-placed Leicester began when an error by Caglar Soyuncu allowed Joe Willock to put Newcastle in front after 22 minutes with his fourth goal in four games.

Martin Dubravka made some crucial saves for Steve Bruce's side before Paul Dummett doubled their lead with a powerful header after 34 minutes.

Leicester, who will play in next weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea, never really got going and there was no way back when Wilson made it 3-0 on the counter-attack in the 64th minute and stabbed home his side's fourth 10 minutes later.

Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho scored late goals and Dubravka made a sensational save from Ayoze Perez as Leicester threatened an unlikely comeback. However, it was too late to prevent an eighth home league defeat to open the door for the teams below them.

Leicester have 63 points with three games remaining, two more than Chelsea and five more than West Ham United.

Newcastle climbed to 13th place with 39 points from 35 games and are 12 points clear of third-from bottom Fulham who have four games left.