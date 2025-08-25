Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League, Live Streaming: When and where to watch NUFC vs LIV live on TV and online

Liverpool will look to continue with their winning momentum when they take the field against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Reds head to St James' Park on the back of a 4-2 win against Bournemouth. On the other hand, Newcastle played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa in their Premier League opener. Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League. (REUTERS)

Fans are anticipating Liverpool versus Newcastle United to offer plenty of sparks, considering the situation regarding Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker, who is currently part of Newcastle, is being linked with Liverpool, which offers a whole new edge to the contest.

Isk has already gone public about his desire to play for the Reds at Anfield. Despite being linked with Liverpool, Newcastle United have remained firm in their stance, saying they would only consider a move if they received a record fee and were able to sign two strikers to replace him and Callum Wilson.

There is just one week left in the transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle and Liverpool are able to work out a deal regarding Isak.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Premier League 2025-26 match between Newcastle United and Liverpool

When will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Tuesday, August 26. The contest will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs. Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match will take place at St James' Park.

Which channels will broadcast the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.