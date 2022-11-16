Home / Sports / Football / Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

football
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:53 AM IST

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil's Neymar walks during a training session at the Continassa sporting center, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Brazil will compete in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)(AP)
Brazil's Neymar walks during a training session at the Continassa sporting center, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Brazil will compete in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)(AP)
AP |

Neymar took part in Brazil's training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.

The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neymar jr.
neymar jr.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out