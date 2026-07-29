Neymar Jr reaffirms Brazil retirement with emotional statement: 'I made history, I gave my blood, my life'

Neymar Jr has once again confirmed his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career with Brazil. The country's all-time leading goalscorer announced his decision after Brazil's World Cup campaign ended with a heartbreaking defeat to Norway. Neymar entered the tournament carrying an injury and spent most of the competition on the sidelines. By the time he regained full fitness, Brazil had settled on a combination that left him out of the starting XI. The 34-year-old came off the bench in the knockout clash and converted a late penalty, but his goal proved only a consolation as Brazil crashed out. An emotional Neymar was seen in tears after the final whistle before confirming that he had played his last match for the national team, ending one of the most celebrated international careers in Brazilian football history.

Neymar's time with the Brazil team is over. (AP)

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Recently, Neymar put an end to any speculation about his international future by confirming that his Brazil career is over. The 34-year-old reflected on his journey with the national team, saying he gave everything for the famous yellow jersey and leaves the international stage with pride after creating history with Brazil.

"My time with the national team is over," Neymar explicitly stated when questioned about his future following Santos' 4-2 victory over Universidad Central. "I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He came under renewed scrutiny this week after taking part in a poker tournament while his teammates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He came under renewed scrutiny this week after taking part in a poker tournament while his teammates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela. {{/usCountry}}

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Neymar responded by celebrating his opening goal with a card-dealing gesture before using a corner flag to mimic a golf swing.

Neymar reacts to reports

He also hit back on the reports claiming he had criticised teammates Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Ananias after Santos' 2-2 draw with Chapecoense. Rejecting the allegations, the Santos captain accused sections of the media of fabricating the story to create unnecessary controversy and insisted his post-match remarks were taken completely out of context.

"It’s sad and annoying, but it’s not my fault. These stories reach a lot of people," Neymar added. "I spoke after the match, demanded better, and said we couldn't afford to be so slack. You can't go giving away a draw like that, with all due respect to Chapecoense. That's all I said. I said we’d get our rematch against them next year, if you know what I mean. As captain, I’ve got every right to say that. Lucas Veríssimo and Gabigol spoke up too," he added.