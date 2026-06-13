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Neymar ruled out of Brazil's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti issues fresh update

Neymar Jr has been ruled out of Brazil's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Morocco. 

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 09:24 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Neymar Jr has been ruled out of Brazil's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Morocco on Sunday (Indian Standard Time). The forward's much-awaited return to the international circuit has been delayed due to a calf injury. However, despite the setback, head coach Carlo Ancelotti included the striker in the squad, but on the eve of the match against Morocco, it was confirmed that Neymar would not recover in time.

Neymar Jr ruled out of Brazil's opening match of the FIFA World Cup. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Ancelotti also issued a reassuring update, saying Neymar has been progressing well and is doing everything in his power to recover in time to play some part in the 48-team tournament.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible," Ancelotti said on Friday.

“We called him up not only for his football ability, which is indisputable, but also for the experience and example he can provide to the younger players in the squad,” he added.

Also Read: England training equipment stolen, including boots and balls, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia

However, his experience as the country’s record goalscorer makes him a key figure in Ancelotti’s plans as Brazil seeks to end the title drought and win a sixth World Cup title.

Speaking of Brazil and Morocco, the two teams have met only once at a World Cup, with Brazil winning 3-0 in 1998. However, Morocco beat Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in 2023. The fixture between Brazil and Morocco will also effectively decide who tops Group C, with both teams expected to defeat Haiti and Scotland with ease.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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