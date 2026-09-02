NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Houston Texans are the only NFL team never to play in a conference championship game and one of only four still waiting for the first Super Bowl berth.

NFL 2026: Houston's first hurdle on way to Super Bowl goal? Taking the AFC South title back

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even more painful? The Texans have lost in the AFC divisional round each of the past three years and are 0-7 in that round all time. That makes the goal for the Texans' 25th season as an NFL franchise obvious.

Super Bowl or bust.

“That’s something that we’re striving for, something that’s never been done in the city,” Houston All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said.

First, the Texans want to win the AFC South title for the third time in four seasons. Houston finished second in 2025, shaking off an 0-3 start to go 12-5. Jacksonville won the AFC South for the second time in four seasons with new coach Liam Coen.

Jacksonville is fighting history of its own. The Jaguars went 13-4 last season but haven't put together back-to-back 10-win seasons in 27 years. That's also the most recent time this franchise made consecutive playoff appearances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indianapolis Colts placed their future on Daniel Jones hoping for the quarterback who had the best start of his career before tearing his right Achilles tendon Dec. 7 at Jacksonville. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indianapolis Colts placed their future on Daniel Jones hoping for the quarterback who had the best start of his career before tearing his right Achilles tendon Dec. 7 at Jacksonville. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Tennessee Titans play their final season at Nissan Stadium before moving into the new Nissan Stadium next door in 2027. The Titans have cycled through general managers and coaches with Robert Saleh the team's third different coach in four seasons of losing. All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has a simple goal.

“It's been four years since I've been to the playoffs,” Simmons said of Tennessee's last trip after the 2021 season. “I want that feeling again.”

Houston has every reason to think Super Bowl with Anderson leading a defense that that allowed the fewest yards in the NFL last season and second-fewest points per game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Texans made Anderson the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history in April after he had 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. They also gave linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair a t hree-year extension after his first Pro Bowl berth. Then they signed Jadeveon Clowney, or as Al-Shaair put it: The rich get richer."

C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, has helped the Texans reach the playoffs each of his first three seasons. But he was intercepted four times in the Texans' divisional loss to New England, and Houston picked up his fifth-year option to buy time for an extension that once seemed inevitable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Texans also had to trade for Kayshon Boutte after wide receiver Jayden Higgins tore an ACL.

The Jaguars flipped from 4-13 to 13-4 in Coen's first season, which ended with a wild-card loss. Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,007 yards and a career-high 29 touchdowns. He also has Travis Hunter back from the right knee injury that ended his rookie season even if Hunter is likely to play more at cornerback.

Jacksonville let running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd leave in free agency. That leaves the Jags leaning on Chris Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten boost a run game that ranked 27th in the NFL with 4 yards a carry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Drafting Hunter kept Jacksonville out of the first round of the April draft, then the Jags made blocking tight end Nate Boerkircher the 54th pick overall. The Jags’ big offseason signings included extensions for tight end Brenton Strange, long snapper Ross Matiscik and edge rusher Travon Walker.

Saleh brought former Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley with him to turn the Titans back into a competent franchise after going a combined 6-28 the past two seasons. The Titans also had the NFL's biggest spending spree in March to add talent to a young roster.

The Titans rebuilt the defense around Simmons, who had a career-high 11 sacks last season. They also signed wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and drafted Carnell Tate out of Ohio State at No. 4 overall to give more help to Cam Ward, the top overall draft pick in 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now they hope to be the NFL's latest team to go from worst to first.

Jones led the Colts to an 8-2 start and showed toughness playing through a hairline fracture in his left leg. before tearing his Achilles tendon. The Colts ended the season on a seven-game skid — five of those losses after Jones' season-ending injury.

That didn't stop the Colts from signing Jones to a two-year, $88 million deal. Indy also traded wide receiver Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh and signed wide receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million contract. Then Pierce had surgery on his left ankle in March. The Colts brought in veteran Keenan Allen in training camp.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Colts also gave a two-year extension to 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor worth $44 million.

Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Indianapolis.

See ’s full NFL coverage here

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.