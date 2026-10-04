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No financial burden on AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey tells members

Three state association representatives at Sunday’s SGM confirmed this, federation president refuses comment

Updated on: Oct 4, 2026, 22:54:45 IST
By Dhiman Sarkar
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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will not have to bear any immediate financial burden of the three home friendlies played in this international window. Federation members were informed of this by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at the special general body meeting here on Sunday.

File image of Kalyan Chaubey, President -All India Football Federation at a press conference. (ANI)
File image of Kalyan Chaubey, President -All India Football Federation at a press conference. (ANI)

For the first time, India are hosting friendlies with top-50 teams, all of whom were part of the last World Cup. According to AIFF officials, the three matches could cost between 80 crore to 85 crore.

Representatives of three state associations who attended the meeting confirmed this to HT speaking separately. No money from AIFF has been used so far, one of the three mentioned above quoted Chaubey as saying. Not authorised to speak with the media, the officials did not want to be named. When asked, Chaubey said he did not wish to comment.

These matches, Chaubey said, underscored AIFFs decision in December 2022 to opt out of hosting the 2027 Asian Cup. “We would have needed at least five stadiums with each requiring a lot of investment to bring them up to standards demanded by AFC (Asian Football Confederation). It was not possible then.

The special general body decided that AIFF elections will be held on December 20, likely in New Delhi. Former state election commissioner of Haryana, Rajeev Sharma, has been appointed as electoral officer, AIFF said in a media release.

“In four years, we could invite Kuwait and Lebanon to the 2023 SAFF Championship which was a first. We got India an invitation to play in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, also a first, resumed our ties with the Merdeka Cup and got Brazil to come to India,” said Chaubey.

“As a former player, I know how important it is for our national team to play against quality opponents. In our time, we would sometimes play a coaches selection to prepare for international assignments.”

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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