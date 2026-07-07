'No point in continuing': Roberto Martínez resigns as Portugal boss after World Cup heartbreak

Roberto Martinez stepped down as Portugal manager on Monday after the team's heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 in Arlington, Texas, saying the national team now needs a "new voice."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez reacts (REUTERS)

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The Spaniard took charge of Portugal in 2023 after an impressive spell with Belgium, whom he guided to their best-ever World Cup finish — third place in 2018 — before taking them to the top of the FIFA rankings. Martínez had hoped to go one step further with Portugal and help Cristiano Ronaldo win the one major trophy that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Although Portugal reclaimed the UEFA Nations League title in 2025 under his leadership, their World Cup campaign ended with a Round-of-16 exit.

Having failed to achieve his ultimate objective, Martinez announced his resignation after the defeat to Spain. His contract was due to expire following the tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} "Yes, this is my last game with the national team," said Martinez, who turns 53 on July 13. "I'm proud. I've had 45 games, and I felt welcomed in Portugal and loved. It's a memory I'll take with me always. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yes, this is my last game with the national team," said Martinez, who turns 53 on July 13. "I'm proud. I've had 45 games, and I felt welcomed in Portugal and loved. It's a memory I'll take with me always. {{/usCountry}}

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"It was a pleasure, a source of pride and responsibility. It's hard, but it's the end of a cycle and, in the context, it makes absolute sense."

Portugal finished second in Group K after a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan and draws against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1-1) and group winners Colombia (0-0). They then beat Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32 before falling to Spain in the Round of 16.

‘Portugal didn't fail’

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Martínez said it was "important to have a new voice now" and added that it was only fair for Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, who took office last year, to appoint his own manager.

"I want to thank the president and the board for their support and for providing me and my coaching staff with all the necessary conditions," Martínez said. "I appreciate their strength and support, but it is the end of a cycle."

Martinez managed Belgium from 2016 to 2022 and has also coached Everton, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic. He guided Portugal to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 before lifting the UEFA Nations League title in June 2025.

"We didn't fail," Martinez said. "We lost a game against a team that's one of the favourites. We showed incredible individual talent. Winning or losing is about details in big games against big teams.

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"You fail when you don't try to win, and we tried to win until the last minute."

Martinez also defended his decision to keep Ronaldo on the pitch against Spain instead of substituting him late in the second half, as he had done against Croatia before Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner. He insisted the 41-year-old was physically capable of playing the full 90 minutes and delivering the decisive goal.

"This is not the time to look for anything beyond the fact that we are talking about a football icon," Martinez said.

"There aren't many Cristiano Ronaldos. I will forever appreciate what he tried to do in this World Cup, because his dream was to win it. He was an incredible example of a captain, both on a footballing level and a human level.

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"His impact inside the dressing room and within the group of players is something the entire coaching staff and all the players will carry with us forever. He is an example of football, of an athlete and of the human being behind the athlete."