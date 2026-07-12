Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane showdown to decide next semifinalist

Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates(AFP Images)

Norway vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's time for Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane - a moment for the ages in the FIFA World Cup - the two finest strikers of this generation will be up against each other. Norway have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, producing a string of impressive performances, including a memorable victory over pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland has led the charge with seven goals and remains one of the frontrunners in the Golden Boot race. England, meanwhile, have shown their ability to grind out results under pressure. Harry Kane has delivered when it mattered most, scoring crucial goals throughout the campaign, including a match-winning brace against DR Congo in the previous round. ...Read More