Norwich seal Premier League promotion as Brentford, Swansea drop points

Norwich sealed their immediate return to the top flight after finishing last in the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign.
Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Action Images)

Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's league leaders one of the automatic promotion places.

The Canaries have enjoyed an outstanding season and sit at the top of the second division standings with 90 points from 41 matches.

Only second-placed Watford, currently eight points behind, can now deny Farke's side the second-tier title.

Unbeaten in 13 matches, Norwich could take another step towards the league title when they face Bournemouth later on Saturday.

