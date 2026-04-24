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Pakistan denies NOCs to its women’s football team to participate in the SAFF tournament in Goa

It doesn’t come as a surprise though, in light of the current relations between the countries.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 12:49 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) tournament in Goa won't have Pakistan's women's football team as participants as it has not been given permission to play in India.

The Fatorda Stadium in Goa is all set to host the spectacle.

“We have not been issued an NOC [no objection certificate] by the relevant authorities,” a spokesperson of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) told Al Jazeera.

The tournament, scheduled to kick off on May 25 and run until June 7, returns to India after 10 years. All matches will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Last time, Siliguri in West Bengal hosted in 2016.

Ever since the short war that India and Pakistan fought last year in May, things have gone from bad to worse between the neighbours. The far followed a terrible terror attack in Pahalgam, where many Indian tourists were killed.

Even the cricket matches between the two countries have not been spared. The 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, UAE, was full of acrimony. India beat Pakistan in all three matches they played, including the final, and things were so bad that the Indian players, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

Bangladesh and Nepal played the final, with the former taking the trophy after a 2-1 win. Pakistan, on the other hand, failed to go beyond the group stages after a 5-2 thumping at the hands of India. They also drew with Bangladesh.

Here is full fixture of the tournament as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

SAFF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 FINAL DRAW

GROUP A: Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan

GROUP B: India (hosts), Bangladesh, Maldives

SAFF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 FIXTURES

Monday, May 25:

16:30, Bhutan vs Nepal

19:30, Maldives vs India

Thursday, May 28:

16:30, Sri Lanka vs Bhutan

19:30, Bangladesh vs Maldives

Sunday, May 31:

16:30, Nepal vs Sri Lanka

19:30, India vs Bangladesh

Wednesday, June 3 (Semi-finals):

16:00, Group A Winners vs Group B Runners-up

20:00, Group B Winners vs Group A Runners-up

Saturday, June 7:

18:30, Final

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Pakistan denies NOCs to its women’s football team to participate in the SAFF tournament in Goa
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