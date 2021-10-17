Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries
football

Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries

Arnhem players were celebrating on the pitch in front of their fans when the lowest section of the stand collapsed. About 35 people were standing on the section that was affected.
Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries(TWITTER/SCREENGRAB)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:46 PM IST
AP | , Nijmegen [netherlands]

A small section of stand at Dutch top-flight club NEC Nijmegen's Goffert Stadium collapsed Sunday as fans of visiting Vitesse Arnhem celebrated their team's 1-0 victory. There were no reports of any injuries.

Arnhem players were celebrating on the pitch in front of their fans when the lowest section of the stand collapsed. About 35 people were standing on the section that was affected.

WATCH | SHOCKING VIDEO

One player put his hands on his head when it happened before other players punched the air when it became apparent that nobody had been hurt.

RELATED STORIES

Fans quickly clambered upwards, away from the affected part of the stand.

NEC director Wilco van Schaik told Dutch broadcaster NOS that, as far as he knew, nobody was injured. “There was a container under the stand and that prevented anything more serious,” he said.

Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said he was shocked.

“Luckily, as far as we know, nobody was injured. I want an investigation as quickly as possible into what happened here,” Bruls told NOS.

Vitesse midfielder Riechedly Bazoer was among players who were celebrating with fans.

“It was a shock,” he told NOS. “Luckily ... everybody survived,” he said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
football
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Premier League: West Ham snatch battling win at Everton

Bayern smash five past Leverkusen to reclaim top spot in Bundesliga

Manchester United can bounce back from adversity: Nemanja Matic

Chhetri credits youngsters in Indian team for SAFF C'ships triumph
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP