Passing the Torch: Rangel shines in hometown as Mexico’s new no. 1 while legend Ochoa bows out

In the heat of Mexico’s crucial World Cup clash against South Korea, a moment of pure magic signalled a definitive changing of the guard.

Raul Rangel and Ochoa(X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raul Rangel, playing on the very pitch he calls home, pulled off a stunning double save that not only secured a vital victory for El Tri but unequivocally cemented his status as the nation's new number one goalkeeper. The 26-year-old stopped a close-range header from Cho Gue-sung, but collided with a teammate going to the ground. As the ball ricocheted upward, Rangel scrambled amidst the chaos and instinctively extended an arm to miraculously block Yang Hyun-jun’s strike on the rebound.

"It was very quick, it was pure reaction," Rangel said after the match. "I couldn’t really tell you what I saw, because I remember the moment of impact with my teammate and me having the ball. But I think I was really focused, I came through when the team needed me, and I’m happy about that."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For Rangel, the heroics were more meaningful as they came at his home stadium, where he plays for Club Deportivo Guadalajara Chivas. Born and raised in Jalisco, he joined the youth setup at the club at just 15 years old. After cutting his teeth with 63 appearances for second-tier CD Tapatio, he returned to Chivas in 2022 and has since made 103 appearances as their starting goalkeeper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Rangel, the heroics were more meaningful as they came at his home stadium, where he plays for Club Deportivo Guadalajara Chivas. Born and raised in Jalisco, he joined the youth setup at the club at just 15 years old. After cutting his teeth with 63 appearances for second-tier CD Tapatio, he returned to Chivas in 2022 and has since made 103 appearances as their starting goalkeeper. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the match, Mexican broadcaster TUDN noted the psychological edge this provided: "Aguirre has complete faith in Rangel... However, the goalkeeper holds one vital advantage going into the match—it will be held on Chivas’ home pitch. That familiar setting should provide him with even greater motivation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the match, Mexican broadcaster TUDN noted the psychological edge this provided: "Aguirre has complete faith in Rangel... However, the goalkeeper holds one vital advantage going into the match—it will be held on Chivas’ home pitch. That familiar setting should provide him with even greater motivation." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It almost might never have been so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It almost might never have been so. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Coming into the tournament, the international headlines were dominated by 40-year-old legendary keeper Guillermo Ochoa, who achieved a monumental milestone by earning his sixth World Cup finals selection.

Ochoa has always been a big-game player. On the biggest stage every four years, he has grown a cult following with his jaw-dropping shot-stopping. After his last appearance on the pitch, playing the second half in last month’s friendly against Australia, there were more than a few clarion calls to reinstate him to the starting XI for this tournament, similar to how Manuel Neuer came out of international retirement to return to Germany’s starting lineup.

Coach Javier Aguirre resisted. It was always going to be a bold call, benching the iconic Ochoa, but Aguirre backed Rangel throughout. After the opening-day win over South Africa, he praised his goalkeeper effusively. "I really like Rangel's profile. He is strong both in the air and in one-on-one situations. He showed me a lot of determination ever since we called him up for the first time."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ochoa, realistically, was never in line to claim a starting berth. The icon has been in the twilight of his national career for a while now. The beginning of the end for him came in March 2024, during a 2-0 defeat to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League finals. Following that match, the veteran would only make two further appearances for the national team. He spent the entirety of Mexico's 2025 Gold Cup-winning campaign on the bench, where Luis Angel Malagon established himself as the starting keeper. He was named in the squad for just two of 11 friendlies between September 2025 and May 2026.

Raul Rangel shared goalkeeping duties with Luis Angel Malagon over the second half of 2025, before taking over from Malagon as the first-choice keeper after the turn of the year. When Malagon ruptured his Achilles tendon in March—ruling him out of the World Cup—it paved the way for Ochoa to return to the squad as a backup, while Rangel rode a wave of 10 consecutive appearances heading into the tournament.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite losing the starting role, Ochoa has been the ultimate team player. At the full-time whistle against South Korea, the veteran was seen with an arm draped around Rangel, a beaming smile across his face. He lives and breathes Mexico, and he is fully embracing his role as a mentor in his final tournament before retirement.

Also Read: The FIFA World Cup's off-field drama: Achraf Hakimi's rape trial, Thomas Partey's charges and Elye Wahi's betting probe

In an emotional interview with FIFA for its ‘Letters That Unite’ series, Ochoa broke down in tears.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The Mexican national team has always been my compass in my career and my life; it’s given me direction," Ochoa said. "I can’t understand my career without the national team. I don’t know what my career would be like without the national team. And now that my time with the national team is ending, I don’t see any more meaning in football. I don’t see any more meaning in continuing to play."

When he joined the pre-tournament camp in May, Ochoa took to X to reflect on his journey: "I’ve experienced impossible nights, eternal stadiums, anthems that still make me tremble and moments that changed my life forever. And even so... each time Mexico call me, something inside me begins again."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Ochoa's support from the sidelines, the present belongs entirely to Rangel.

Following a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—which snapped a streak of seven consecutive knockout round appearances—Mexico is on a mission. Playing on home soil, El Tri is determined to emulate their historic 1970 and 1986 campaigns, where they reached the quarterfinals.

With Rangel catching fire between the posts and a legendary mentor cheering him on, that goal looks more achievable than ever. The torch has been passed on, and Rangel is shining as he runs with it.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON