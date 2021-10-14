Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pedri to sign new deal with Barcelona through 2026
Pedri to sign new deal with Barcelona through 2026

Published on Oct 14, 2021 07:24 PM IST
AP

Barcelona midfielder Pedri González has agreed to a new contract with the team through 2026, the club said Thursday.

Barcelona said Pedri’s new contract will include a release cause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). His salary was not made public. The deal will become official when the player signs on Friday.

The 18-year-old Pedri is coming off a breakout season, his first with Barcelona after joining from Las Palmas. The playmaker led Barcelona with 53 appearances, helping it win the Copa del Rey.

Pedri also became a key player for Spain, helping the national team reach the semifinals of the European Championship and winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The new contract signals Barcelona’s desire to have Pedri help lead the team that is undergoing a painful transition since the departure of Lionel Messi and is facing enormous financial difficulties.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

fc barcelona
