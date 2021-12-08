Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days
Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days

Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Pele, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days."
Published on Dec 08, 2021 08:31 PM IST
PTI | , Sao Paulo

Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.

Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pelé is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. He is recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches. 

