Pele shares major health update amid reports of being put on end-of-life care, hospital issues official statement

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele on Saturday said that he was feeling 'strong' and urged everyone to remain 'calm and positive' after unconfirmed reports of him being moved to end-of-life support emerged. The only player to have won three football World Cups, Pele has been undergoing treatment for colon cancer, but after a Brazilian newspaper on Saturday reported that the 82-year-old is receiving palliative care after he stopped responding to chemotherapy, the world started praying for his speedy recovery.

However, Pele's latest medical update is certain to reassure his fans that the Brazilian legend is doing better. "My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything," he wrote on Instagram.

The newspaper also claimed that the chemotherapy has now been suspended and that the palliative care was being received for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath. Pele's Instagram post was accompanied by an official medical bulletin of the Albert Einstein, which stated that their patient remains stable and in fact is responding well to the treatment with no deterioration of his condition noticed in last 24 hours.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health status remains stable. He has also had a good response to care for the respiratory infection, with no worsening of the condition in the last 24 hours," read the statement.

Reports of Pele being serious was also confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento, who banished any concerns regarding her father's health. 'The media is freaking out again," Kely, who is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, posted on her Instagram handle.

