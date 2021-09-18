Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Pele takes ‘a little step back’ in recovery from surgery
football

Pele takes ‘a little step back’ in recovery from surgery

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital. “He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Kely Nascimento said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Brazilian soccer legend Pele(REUTERS)

Brazilian soccer great Pele “took a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, his daughter Kely Nascimento said, but he is “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital.

She did not comment on local media reports saying the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is back in intensive care.

Kely Nascimento posted a picture with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital.

“He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Kely Nascimento said.

“The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back.”

RELATED STORIES

“Today he took two forwards!" she added, without giving more details. The hospital has not issued new statements on Pelé's health since Tuesday, when he was removed from intensive care.

The tumor was found when Pele went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery took place on Sept. 4.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pele
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With Messi, Griezmann gone, Depay ready for 'difficult' challenge at Barcelona

Pele's condition ‘stable’ says daughter

Bayern winger Coman out for two weeks after minor heart surgery - Nagelsmann

No guarantees for Arsenal goalkeeper Leno, says Arteta
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP