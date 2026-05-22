Pep Guardiola era ends at Manchester City after decade of dominance and 20 trophies

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have brought an end to their remarkable partnership after the conclusion of the ongoing season, closing a defining chapter in modern English football. Over the past decade, Guardiola transformed City into a dominant force, guiding them to 20 major honours, including six Premier League titles and their first UEFA Champions League triumph.

Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City after 10 years.(REUTERS)

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The club’s sustained success under his leadership is widely regarded as one of the most dominant eras in Premier League history, built on tactical innovation, consistency, and an uncompromising winning mentality. His final match in charge at the Etihad Stadium is scheduled to be against Aston Villa on Sunday, marking the emotional end of his managerial reign.

While stepping away from the dugout, Guardiola is expected to remain within the City Football Group structure in a global ambassadorial capacity. His departure signals the close of a period that not only reshaped Manchester City’s identity but also raised the standards of success across English football.

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{{^usCountry}} "What a time we have had together!" Guardiola said in a club statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What a time we have had together!" Guardiola said in a club statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Despite his departure as Manager of Manchester City, Pep will continue his relationship with the City Football Group, by taking up a role as a Global Ambassador. The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations," City stated in the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Despite his departure as Manager of Manchester City, Pep will continue his relationship with the City Football Group, by taking up a role as a Global Ambassador. The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations," City stated in the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Manchester City miss out PL title this season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manchester City miss out PL title this season {{/usCountry}}

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Although Manchester City secured a domestic cup double, Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a seventh Premier League title ended after a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, a result that confirmed Arsenal as champions. The dropped points came at a decisive stage of the season, effectively sealing the title race in Arsenal’s favour. Despite another strong campaign and more silverware added to their collection, City fell just short in the league this time, with Arsenal holding their nerve to finish top of the table.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked on Guardiola's staff at City, has been widely reported as the man set to take over at the Etihad.

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