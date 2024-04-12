 Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final | Football News - Hindustan Times
Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final

AP |
Apr 12, 2024 05:09 PM IST

Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A fan at the Saudi Super Cup final lashed an Al-Ittihad player with a whip during a confrontation moments after the match Thursday night.

The incident occurred following Al-Ittihad's 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the final played at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

A video circulating on social media shows striker Abderrazak Hamdallah throwing water from a bottle at the fan, who responds by pulling out a long whip and lashing at the Morocco international twice — appearing to hit the player's back the second time.

The 33-year-old Hamdallah, who had missed a penalty but later scored his team's only goal during the game, did not appear to be injured.

As Hamdallah's teammates stepped in, the fan was guided away by another spectator and a security official. In the video, the fan did not appear to be detained.

A young fan in a wheelchair was nearly caught in the middle of the altercation. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema plays for Al-Ittihad but was not close to the incident. Injured Al-Hilal star Neymar didn't play in the game but helped his team lift the trophy during the celebrations.

In 2023, the Super Cup was expanded from a single game between the league champions and King’s Cup winners to include the runners-up from both competitions. It was also moved to Abu Dhabi.

Al-Ittihad did not respond to a request for comment.

Hamdallah played on the Morroco team that reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He came on as a substitute in three group-stage games.

He is in his sixth season playing in Saudi Arabia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Football / Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
