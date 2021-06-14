Poland vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Live Football Score: Match begins, Lewandowski in focus; Poland 0-0 Slovakia
Poland vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Live: Poland have largely been a team of one man over the years with Robert Lewandowski being the star player for the team. As Poland open their campaign against Slovakia in Euro 2020, Polish fans will look for the Bayern Munich striker to inspire their team for a big win. Slovakia have Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar, who can also prove to be dangerous.
Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 14, 2021 09:28 PM IST
KICKOFF: Poland 0-0 Slovakia
KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and immediately focus is on Lewandowski. He is the star of the show here. Poland 0-0 Slovakia
-
JUN 14, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia
Players come out and it is time for National Anthem. There is a lot of anticipation for this match.
-
JUN 14, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Lewandowski speaks before the encounter
"So many people forget we're humans, we're not machines, we cannot play every day at the highest level of performance," Lewandowski told The Times.
"For football and for young players, that will be the big problem, to stay at the top for many years, because now and maybe the next two years, that will be extreme: so many big games."
-
JUN 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Most trusted player: Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has been in tearing form and he will be the key for Poland tonight. Can he win the game for his team?
-
JUN 14, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Slovakia XI
Slovakia XI: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Lukas Haraslin, Robert Mak; Marek Hamsik (capt), Ondrej Duda
SUBS: Vavro, Gregus, Weiss, Suslov, Benes, Kuciak, Hrosovsky, Hancko, Duris, Lobotka, Rodak, Koscelnik.
-
JUN 14, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Poland Starting XI
Poland Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus; Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Jozwiak, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski (capt)
Subs: Dawidowicz, Kedziora, Kozlowski, Swiderski, Skorupski, Moder, Placheta, Frankowski, Fabianski, Swierczok, Helik, Puchacz.
-
JUN 14, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia football match. All eyes will be on the star Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. Can one-man Poland prove to be the downfall for Slovakia?
Get our daily newsletter
Euro 2020 Live Football Score: Poland 0-0 Slovakia in first half
Euro 2020: Schick scores two, including long-range stunner, to sink Scotland
Euro 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic: Action in images
Euro 2020: Finns aim to strengthen bid to reach knockout stage with win v Russia
Euro 2020: Mancini aims to get Italian job done early against Swiss
- Italy can seal their progress to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a game to spare against Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday - but it will not be easy against a coach playing back at his old ground.
Euro 2020: Patrik Schick's goal from halfway line sets Twitter on fire- WATCH
- After receiving a rebound in the midfield, Patrik Schick noticed that the Scotland goalkeeper was off his line and decided to shoot from the long way out.
A failed dope test and a career revived, Maarten Stekelenburg’s story
Euro 2020: Witsel likely to make comeback on Thursday
Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips the biggest plus as England get the job done
Euro 2020 Highlights: Schick stars as Scotland go down 0-2 vs Czech Republic
Danish players lament 'no third option' for match after Eriksen's collapse
Alaba quality bails out Austria but raises questions about his best role
Euro 2020 France vs Germany preview: Rare early meeting of giants of the game
- Euro 2020: Their last match at a major tournament came in the Euro 2016 semifinals. Antoine Griezmann scored twice for France in the 2-0 victory over then-World Cup champion Germany in Marseille.
Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal preview: Ronaldo begins quest for world record
- Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team.
Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Spain vs Sweden on TV & Online
- Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Spain and Sweden.