Poland vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Live Football Score: Match begins, Lewandowski in focus; Poland 0-0 Slovakia

UEFA Euro 2020 Poland vs Slovakia Live Score: All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski as Poland open their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia. Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:31 PM IST

Poland vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Live: Poland have largely been a team of one man over the years with Robert Lewandowski being the star player for the team. As Poland open their campaign against Slovakia in Euro 2020, Polish fans will look for the Bayern Munich striker to inspire their team for a big win. Slovakia have Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar, who can also prove to be dangerous.


Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 14, 2021 09:28 PM IST

    KICKOFF: Poland 0-0 Slovakia

    KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and immediately focus is on Lewandowski. He is the star of the show here. Poland 0-0 Slovakia

  • JUN 14, 2021 09:23 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia

    Players come out and it is time for National Anthem. There is a lot of anticipation for this match.

  • JUN 14, 2021 09:12 PM IST

    Lewandowski speaks before the encounter

    "So many people forget we're humans, we're not machines, we cannot play every day at the highest level of performance," Lewandowski told The Times.


    "For football and for young players, that will be the big problem, to stay at the top for many years, because now and maybe the next two years, that will be extreme: so many big games."

  • JUN 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST

    Most trusted player: Robert Lewandowski

    Robert Lewandowski has been in tearing form and he will be the key for Poland tonight. Can he win the game for his team?

  • JUN 14, 2021 08:38 PM IST

    Slovakia XI

    Slovakia XI: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Lukas Haraslin, Robert Mak; Marek Hamsik (capt), Ondrej Duda


    SUBS: Vavro, Gregus, Weiss, Suslov, Benes, Kuciak, Hrosovsky, Hancko, Duris, Lobotka, Rodak, Koscelnik.

  • JUN 14, 2021 08:38 PM IST

    Poland Starting XI

    Poland Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus; Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Jozwiak, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski (capt)


    Subs: Dawidowicz, Kedziora, Kozlowski, Swiderski, Skorupski, Moder, Placheta, Frankowski, Fabianski, Swierczok, Helik, Puchacz.

  • JUN 14, 2021 05:32 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog for Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia football match. All eyes will be on the star Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. Can one-man Poland prove to be the downfall for Slovakia?

