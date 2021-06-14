Poland vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Poland vs Slovakia Live Streaming: In match 9 of the European Championships, Poland face Slovakia in the first game of Group E. With Spain and Sweden also in the group, Poland and Slovakia would want to get a win on Sunday to boost their chances of qualifying for the next stage. Poland would pin their hopes on star striker Robert Lewandowski while Slovakia will rely on Marek Hamsik to provide the inspiration.

Here’s all you need to know about Poland vs Slovakia UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia will take place at Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia begins at 9:30 PM IST on Monday (June 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Poland vs Slovakia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020