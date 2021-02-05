Porto on Friday confirmed that Nanu has been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery after the fullback fell unconscious and suffered concussion in a sickening clash with Belenenses goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk in the closing stages of Thursday's 0-0 draw.

Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.

He collided with Kritsyuk as they both attacked the ball and immediately players from both sides called for medical assistance. Kritsyuk escaped injury.

Play was stopped for almost 10 minutes as Nanu lay stricken on the ground, before regaining consciousness and being taken off the pitch in an ambulance.

Players on both sides were visibly upset by the injury, with Porto captain and former Real Madrid defender Pepe breaking down in tears.

"Nanu suffered a cerebral concussion and spinal cord injury, falling unconscious at the time," read a club statement on Thursday.

The player spent the night in a Lisbon hospital before being released on Friday.

"Nanu was discharged from hospital, reassessed at the CTFD PortoGaia and is now recovering," a club statement said.

"The 26-year-old is at home recovering from the violent collision with Kritsyuk in the final minutes of the clash between Belenenses SAD and FC Porto."

Kritsyuk himself released a statement on his Instagram page explaining the clash, after saying he had been the subject of abusive messages.

"I went to intercept the ball and Nanu, myself and the defender all went for it. I shouted that it was mine, and if the defender had left it then I would have punched the ball away," he said.

"I did not fly into Nanu with my hands, or fists, as it might seem on pictures from certain angles.

"We collided at the side and hit our heads. There was no malice in my actions. I was a little more fortunate."

Defending champions Porto sit three points behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon, who have 42 points, having played a game more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON