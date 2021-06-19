Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online
football

Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Portugal vs Germany.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst(Pool via REUTERS)

Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: The stage is set for an epic football encounter when the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners will face off against the Euro 2016 champions Portugal. The latter need a win to confirm a spot in the Round of 16. Germany, on other hand, will have a huge task in front of them to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against France in their opening contest. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany will take place at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

Portugal vs Germany live score and updates

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP