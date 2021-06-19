Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: The stage is set for an epic football encounter when the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners will face off against the Euro 2016 champions Portugal. The latter need a win to confirm a spot in the Round of 16. Germany, on other hand, will have a huge task in front of them to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against France in their opening contest. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany will take place at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

Portugal vs Germany live score and updates

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020