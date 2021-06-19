Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Portugal vs Germany: Gosens, Havertz star in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal
JUN 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST

Portugal vs Germany, Euro 2020 Highlights: Germany beat Portugal 4-2. Diogo Jota hammered a second goal for Portugal. Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz scored in the 2nd half to extend Germany's lead. Ruben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro scored two own goals in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored for Portugal, tapping in from a cross from Diogo Jota. Robin Gosens' goal was disallowed as Serge Gnabry was offside in the lead-up.


  • JUN 19, 2021 11:18 PM IST

    FT: Portugal 2-4 Germany

    The fantastic high-scoring encounter between Portugal and Germany comes to a close. Germany continue their winning run over Portugal.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:17 PM IST

    88' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    CORNER! Moutinho sends it in, and it was almost headed in after a brief moments of play.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:16 PM IST

    87' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    Serge Gnabry comes off for Leroy Sane. Final change for Germany.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:12 PM IST

    83' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    CHANCE! Danilo makes a defensive error, opens up play for Leon Goretzka. He hammered it himself but just hit it over the goalpost.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:07 PM IST

    79' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    GOALPOST! Renato Sanches makes a thumping strike on the post. Neueur had no chance to move. What a chance!

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:06 PM IST

    78' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    Ginter gets a free kick, taking down Jota. Portugal gets a free kick in a dangerous area.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST

    75' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    Antonio Rudiger takes down Silva and now attack is again with Portugal. Can they get a third one here to send some jitters in German camp?

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:59 PM IST

    70' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    Cooling break. What a match this has been so far.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST

    64' Portugal 2-4 Germany

    GOALLLL! Diogo Jota has hammered in a cross from Ronaldo to tap it in.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:49 PM IST

    60' Portugal 1-4 Germany

    GOALLLLLLLL! Gosens thumped it home for Germany, and defending champions are in trouble now.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:46 PM IST

    57' Portugal 1-3 Germany

    Germany keeping possession now and they are looking to let the time slide. No sense of urgency from Germany now.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST

    54' Portugal 1-3 Germany

    FREEKICK! Ronaldo takes a freekick, but he has hammered it over the goalpost. No problem for Germany.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST

    51' Portugal 1-3 Germany

    GOALLLLLL! Kai Havertz has hammered it in to give Germany a 3-1 lead. Fantastic cross from Gosens.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST

    50' Portugal 1-2 Germany

    A slow start to the 2nd half as Germany are looking to keep the ball with them.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:36 PM IST

    47' Portugal 1-2 Germany

    Ronaldo would be hoping to get an early goal to equalise things here. Semedeo gets a corner.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST

    2nd half: Portugal 1-2 Germany

    The play begins in the 2nd half. Portugal m ake an early change.


    Renato Sanches is in for Bernardo Silva.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:28 PM IST

    RECAP: Portugal 1-2 Germany

    3' Robin Gosen's goal was disallowed as Serge Gnabry was offside in the lead-up.


    15' Cristiano Ronaldo taps it in to give Portugal 1-0 lead


    35' Ruben Dias' own goal equalises things, Portugal 1-1 Germany


    39' Raphael Guerriero's own goal gives Germany 2-1 lead

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST

    HT: Portugal 1-2 Germany

    What an entertaining first half it was. Portugal 1-1 Germany.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST

    44' Portugal 1-2 Germany

    A shot on target for Germany, and then a counter-attack sees Portugal getting a corner.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:12 PM IST

    39' Portugal 1-2 Germany

    OWN GOAL! Raphaël Guerreiro has given Germany lead with another own goal.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:05 PM IST

    35' Portugal 1-1 Germany

    GOALLLLLL! Havertz has hammered it inside from a cross from Gosens. And Germany have equalised.


    It may be credited as an own goal by Ruben Dias.

  • JUN 19, 2021 10:00 PM IST

    31' Portugal 1-0 Germany

    CHANCE! Serge Gnabry manages to dribble it inside the box but it was well defended by Ruben Dias.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:58 PM IST

    28' Portugal 1-0 Germany

    FREEKICK! Kai Havertz gives a little nudge, and Portugal get a free kick. Guerriero sends the cross inside the box, but it was sent over by Diogo Jota.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:55 PM IST

    25' Portugal 1-0 Germany

    CORNER! Toni Kroos' corner lands inside the box, but Ruben Dias gets it away. Serge Gnabry keeps it alive, sends a cross inside the box that searches for a German head.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:53 PM IST

    22' Portugal 1-0 Germany

    CORNER! Bernardo Silva sends a dangerous cross inside the box, but it was headed away to outside. Close.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST

    18' Portugal 1-0 Germany

    CHANCE! Germany almost find an equaliser straightaway as Gosens is found out wide. But no goal so far.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:46 PM IST

    15' Portugal 1-0 Germany

    GOALLLLLLLL! RONALDOOOOOOO! A fantastic counter-attack from Portugal ends with Ronaldo tapping in from a cross from Diogo Jota from inside the box.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:42 PM IST

    13' Portugal 0-0 Germany

    CHANCE! Kroos hammers in another shot towards goal but really well saved by Ruben Dias, who averted the danger.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:40 PM IST

    10' Portugal 0-0 Germany

    SAVE! Kai Havertz takes a fantastic shot on target but saved by Rui Patricio. Fantastic save.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:38 PM IST

    7' Portugal 0-0 Germany

    GOAL DISALLOWED! Gosens' strike was denied as there was a handball from Thomas Mueller in the lead-up to the goal, and Serge Gnabry was slightly offside.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST

    5' G

    GOALLLLLL! Gnabry hammers a goal from the left side with a thunderous finish.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST

    4' Portugal 0-0 Germany

    Germany are holding possession in early going. Can they convert it into an early goal?

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:32 PM IST

    2' Portugal 0-0 Germany

    Ronaldo in focus, he has been the target man for Portugal in early goings. Can he get an early goal?

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:26 PM IST

    KICKOFF: Portugal 0-0 Germany

    KICKOFF! Germany sets the ball rolling, and off we go....!

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: National Anthems

    The players are out in the middle as it is time for the National Anthems. Both teams will be eager to win this one.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:19 PM IST

    Ronaldo is key

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Manuel Neuer -- it would be a battle of the ages. If anyone can go past Neuer, it is Ronaldo.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:08 PM IST

    Elsewhere, France frustrated

    France were frustrated against Hungary, as they drew 1-1 in the jam-packed Puskas Arena.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST

    If Portugal win

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will reach Round of 16 if they beat Germany in Euro 2020 match.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:50 PM IST

    Both teams unchanged

    Both teams - Portugal and Germany are playing an unchanged team. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a brace against Hungary in their previous game.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:44 PM IST

    PORTUGAL TEAM NEWS

    Starting XI: Patricio, Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro, Carvalho, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Jota, Ronaldo.


    Subs: Lopes, Rui Silva, Fonte, Moutinho, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva, Sanches, Guedes, Neves, Goncalves, Dalot, Palhinha.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:43 PM IST

    GERMANY TEAM NEWS

    Starting XI: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.


    Subs: Leno, Trapp, Halstenberg, Volland, Werner, Sule, Neuhaus, Goretzka, Sane, Can, Koch, Gunter.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Germany. The stage is set for an epic clash featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Mueller - two of the best in the world.

