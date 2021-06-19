UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Portugal vs Germany: Gosens, Havertz star in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal
Portugal vs Germany, Euro 2020 Highlights: Germany beat Portugal 4-2. Diogo Jota hammered a second goal for Portugal. Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz scored in the 2nd half to extend Germany's lead. Ruben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro scored two own goals in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored for Portugal, tapping in from a cross from Diogo Jota. Robin Gosens' goal was disallowed as Serge Gnabry was offside in the lead-up.
Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany
Follow all the updates here:
JUN 19, 2021 11:18 PM IST
FT: Portugal 2-4 Germany
The fantastic high-scoring encounter between Portugal and Germany comes to a close. Germany continue their winning run over Portugal.
JUN 19, 2021 11:17 PM IST
88' Portugal 2-4 Germany
CORNER! Moutinho sends it in, and it was almost headed in after a brief moments of play.
JUN 19, 2021 11:16 PM IST
87' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Serge Gnabry comes off for Leroy Sane. Final change for Germany.
JUN 19, 2021 11:12 PM IST
83' Portugal 2-4 Germany
CHANCE! Danilo makes a defensive error, opens up play for Leon Goretzka. He hammered it himself but just hit it over the goalpost.
JUN 19, 2021 11:07 PM IST
79' Portugal 2-4 Germany
GOALPOST! Renato Sanches makes a thumping strike on the post. Neueur had no chance to move. What a chance!
JUN 19, 2021 11:06 PM IST
78' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Ginter gets a free kick, taking down Jota. Portugal gets a free kick in a dangerous area.
JUN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
75' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Antonio Rudiger takes down Silva and now attack is again with Portugal. Can they get a third one here to send some jitters in German camp?
JUN 19, 2021 10:59 PM IST
70' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Cooling break. What a match this has been so far.
JUN 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
64' Portugal 2-4 Germany
GOALLLL! Diogo Jota has hammered in a cross from Ronaldo to tap it in.
JUN 19, 2021 10:49 PM IST
60' Portugal 1-4 Germany
GOALLLLLLLL! Gosens thumped it home for Germany, and defending champions are in trouble now.
JUN 19, 2021 10:46 PM IST
57' Portugal 1-3 Germany
Germany keeping possession now and they are looking to let the time slide. No sense of urgency from Germany now.
JUN 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST
54' Portugal 1-3 Germany
FREEKICK! Ronaldo takes a freekick, but he has hammered it over the goalpost. No problem for Germany.
JUN 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
51' Portugal 1-3 Germany
GOALLLLLL! Kai Havertz has hammered it in to give Germany a 3-1 lead. Fantastic cross from Gosens.
JUN 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST
50' Portugal 1-2 Germany
A slow start to the 2nd half as Germany are looking to keep the ball with them.
JUN 19, 2021 10:36 PM IST
47' Portugal 1-2 Germany
Ronaldo would be hoping to get an early goal to equalise things here. Semedeo gets a corner.
JUN 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST
2nd half: Portugal 1-2 Germany
The play begins in the 2nd half. Portugal m ake an early change.
Renato Sanches is in for Bernardo Silva.
JUN 19, 2021 10:28 PM IST
RECAP: Portugal 1-2 Germany
3' Robin Gosen's goal was disallowed as Serge Gnabry was offside in the lead-up.
15' Cristiano Ronaldo taps it in to give Portugal 1-0 lead
35' Ruben Dias' own goal equalises things, Portugal 1-1 Germany
39' Raphael Guerriero's own goal gives Germany 2-1 lead
JUN 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
HT: Portugal 1-2 Germany
What an entertaining first half it was. Portugal 1-1 Germany.
JUN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
44' Portugal 1-2 Germany
A shot on target for Germany, and then a counter-attack sees Portugal getting a corner.
JUN 19, 2021 10:12 PM IST
39' Portugal 1-2 Germany
OWN GOAL! Raphaël Guerreiro has given Germany lead with another own goal.
JUN 19, 2021 10:05 PM IST
35' Portugal 1-1 Germany
GOALLLLLL! Havertz has hammered it inside from a cross from Gosens. And Germany have equalised.
It may be credited as an own goal by Ruben Dias.
JUN 19, 2021 10:00 PM IST
31' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CHANCE! Serge Gnabry manages to dribble it inside the box but it was well defended by Ruben Dias.
JUN 19, 2021 09:58 PM IST
28' Portugal 1-0 Germany
FREEKICK! Kai Havertz gives a little nudge, and Portugal get a free kick. Guerriero sends the cross inside the box, but it was sent over by Diogo Jota.
JUN 19, 2021 09:55 PM IST
25' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CORNER! Toni Kroos' corner lands inside the box, but Ruben Dias gets it away. Serge Gnabry keeps it alive, sends a cross inside the box that searches for a German head.
JUN 19, 2021 09:53 PM IST
22' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CORNER! Bernardo Silva sends a dangerous cross inside the box, but it was headed away to outside. Close.
JUN 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST
18' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CHANCE! Germany almost find an equaliser straightaway as Gosens is found out wide. But no goal so far.
JUN 19, 2021 09:46 PM IST
15' Portugal 1-0 Germany
GOALLLLLLLL! RONALDOOOOOOO! A fantastic counter-attack from Portugal ends with Ronaldo tapping in from a cross from Diogo Jota from inside the box.
JUN 19, 2021 09:42 PM IST
13' Portugal 0-0 Germany
CHANCE! Kroos hammers in another shot towards goal but really well saved by Ruben Dias, who averted the danger.
JUN 19, 2021 09:40 PM IST
10' Portugal 0-0 Germany
SAVE! Kai Havertz takes a fantastic shot on target but saved by Rui Patricio. Fantastic save.
JUN 19, 2021 09:38 PM IST
7' Portugal 0-0 Germany
GOAL DISALLOWED! Gosens' strike was denied as there was a handball from Thomas Mueller in the lead-up to the goal, and Serge Gnabry was slightly offside.
JUN 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
5' G
GOALLLLLL! Gnabry hammers a goal from the left side with a thunderous finish.
JUN 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
4' Portugal 0-0 Germany
Germany are holding possession in early going. Can they convert it into an early goal?
JUN 19, 2021 09:32 PM IST
2' Portugal 0-0 Germany
Ronaldo in focus, he has been the target man for Portugal in early goings. Can he get an early goal?
JUN 19, 2021 09:26 PM IST
KICKOFF: Portugal 0-0 Germany
KICKOFF! Germany sets the ball rolling, and off we go....!
JUN 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: National Anthems
The players are out in the middle as it is time for the National Anthems. Both teams will be eager to win this one.
JUN 19, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Ronaldo is key
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Manuel Neuer -- it would be a battle of the ages. If anyone can go past Neuer, it is Ronaldo.
JUN 19, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Elsewhere, France frustrated
France were frustrated against Hungary, as they drew 1-1 in the jam-packed Puskas Arena.
JUN 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST
If Portugal win
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will reach Round of 16 if they beat Germany in Euro 2020 match.
JUN 19, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Both teams unchanged
Both teams - Portugal and Germany are playing an unchanged team. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a brace against Hungary in their previous game.
JUN 19, 2021 08:44 PM IST
PORTUGAL TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Patricio, Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro, Carvalho, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Jota, Ronaldo.
Subs: Lopes, Rui Silva, Fonte, Moutinho, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva, Sanches, Guedes, Neves, Goncalves, Dalot, Palhinha.
JUN 19, 2021 08:43 PM IST
GERMANY TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.
Subs: Leno, Trapp, Halstenberg, Volland, Werner, Sule, Neuhaus, Goretzka, Sane, Can, Koch, Gunter.
JUN 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Germany. The stage is set for an epic clash featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Mueller - two of the best in the world.
