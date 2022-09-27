Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch POR vs ESP live on TV and online

It the final stages of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side host Spain in their Group A2 encounter at the Estádio Municipal de Braga. The home team head into the game on the back of an impressive 4-0 win against Czech Republic while Spain suffered a 0-1 loss to Switzerland in their last match which saw them drop from the top spot in the points table and were replaced by Portugal. With the Wednesday encounter being the last in Group A2 fixture, the Portugal-Spain tie will decide for a spot in the Final Four.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head-to-head tie might favour Spain, who have remained unbeaten against Portugal in the last 10 years. However, the Iberian neighbors have drawn their last four matches, and Spain has not won at Portugal in nearly two decades. The last time they beat Portugal was in a penalty shootout in the semifinals of the 2012 European Championship.

For Spain to qualify, they need to beat Portugal. If the match ends in a draw, Portugal, presently with a one-point lead, will join the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy in the Final Four.

Here are the live streaming details for Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League…

Where is the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League taking place?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League is taking place at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in Portugal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At what time does the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League begin?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League begins at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League online and on mobile?

The online streaming of the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON