Portugal vs Switzerland Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to watch online and on TV in India

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal will lock horns with Switzerland in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the group stage, Portugal 1-2 were humbled by South Korea while they secured wins over Uruguay and Ghana to finish on the top of table in Group H. On the other hand, Switzerland lost 0-1 to Brazil but won over Cameroon and Serbia to finish second on the points table in Group G.

Ronaldo is eyeing his first ever World Cup trophy and is expected to be at his best in the must-win game against the Swiss. Ricardo Horta and Bruno Fernandes are the other star performers in the Portugal team. Currently, the Switzerland team is ranked No.15 in the world while Portugal is at the No.9 position in the FIFA team rankings.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Where will the Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at Lusail stadium.

What time will will the Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture start?

The Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture?

In India, the Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the live streaming of Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

