Home / Sports / Football / Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on August 14
football

Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on August 14

The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022, when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:55 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sheffield United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 20, 2021 General view of the match ball Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)

The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on August 14 and end on May 22 following an agreement with shareholders, the English top-flight said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2077213 on Thursday.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022, when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.

The English Football League's (EFL) 2021-22 season begins on Aug. 6 with a televised game to start the campaign. A majority of matches from the opening weekend will be held the following day, the EFL announced earlier this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP