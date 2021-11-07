Premier League: Antonio Conte's Tottenham battle to goalless draw at Everton

Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, as a crucial VAR intervention helped them scrape a point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pivotal moment in a game of few clear chances came just past the hour mark when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty against Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris for a foul on Richarlison but changed his mind after checking the pitchside monitor.

Tottenham substitute Giovani Lo Celso almost won it for Tottenham late on with a shot against the post, but a draw was just about a fair result for the two out-of-form sides.

Everton ended a feisty match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off in stoppage time for a wild tackle on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojgberg.

Conte will take some satisfaction from Tottenham's first league clean sheet for more than two months as the Londoners drew for the first time this season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tottenham are ninth with 16 points from 11 games with Everton, who ended a run of three successive league defeats, a point worse off.