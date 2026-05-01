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Premier League committed to improving football in India: PL managing director Hrishikesh Shende

As part of the association, the Premier League will share global best practices and technical expertise with participating coaches and young players.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 02:58 pm IST
ANI |
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Hrishikesh Shende, the Managing Director of Premier League India, expressed Premier League's commitment to developing and improving football in India by sharing coaching expertise and player development.

Premier League will share global best practices and technical expertise (AFP)

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the sports development arm of Dream Sports, has announced a strategic partnership with the Premier League for the upcoming Dream Sports Championship, kicking off in Goa from May 3 to 14. As part of the association, the Premier League will share global best practices and technical expertise with participating coaches and young players.

Speaking as per a press release, Shende said, "The Premier League is committed to developing, growing and improving football in India by sharing our expertise in coaching and youth player development. After opening our Mumbai office last year, a key focus has been to build on our longstanding legacy of developing football at grassroots levels through strategic partnerships with important stakeholders in Indian football. We continue to build on this commitment by working closely with DSF to grow and improve the Dream Sports Championship tournament."

Neel Shah, CEO of Dream Sports Foundation, said, "We are excited to partner with the Premier League for the Dream Sports Championships. At Dream Sports Foundation, we believe that unlocking India's footballing potential requires a strong focus on both player and coach development, something we have been doing through our Dream Again programming. This strategic partnership aims to focus on the development of coaches and support staff, and creating meaningful pathways for players to compete and learn at global standards."

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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