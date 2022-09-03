Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record an ominous sign for Arsenal ahead of Manchester United clash

Goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to make his presence felt at Old Trafford when Manchester United resume their epic rivalry with Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) season 2022-2023 on Sunday. With Manchester United having their task cut out against the Gunners at the Theater of Dreams, Ronaldo will be desperate to deliver the goods for the Red Devils on matchday 5 of the English top flight.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's goal-scoring record is an ominous sign for Arsenal ahead of the Manchester United clash. Ronaldo has scored seven goals against the Gunners in his last eight appearances across all competitions. The 37-year-old managed to find the back of the net in Man United's home and away games against Arsenal during the 2021-2022 season of the English Premier League. Ronaldo has fired nine goals against Arsenal in his illustrious club football career. Arsenal can become the 20th side to concede goals in double digit figures if CR7 enters his name on the scoresheet at Old Trafford this season. The Man United icon has scored in double figures against 19 teams for club and country.

There is no denying that goal machine Ronaldo has been one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. Nicknamed CR7, the Portugal captain has been warming the bench for most of the EPL games under Erik ten Hag's watch at Manchester United. The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar was earlier in speculation about leaving Old Trafford in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

However, Manchester United manager Ten Hag cleared the air about Ronaldo's much-debated future at Old Trafford ahead of Red Devils' meeting with bitter-rivals Arsenal. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo was pushing to secure an exit from Man United to secure a deal with a club playing in the UEFA Champions League this season. Speaking ahead of the match against the Gunners, Hag reiterated that Ronaldo remains a part of his plans following the arrival of marquee signing Antony at Old Trafford.

