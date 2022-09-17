Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Haaland scores again, Man City beat 10-man Wolves 3-0

Premier League: Haaland scores again, Man City beat 10-man Wolves 3-0

football
Published on Sep 17, 2022 07:46 PM IST

It was Haaland's 11th goal in seven league games since his offseason arrival from Borussia Dortmund — with the majority coming from right in front of goal.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates&nbsp;(AP)
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates (AP)
AP | , Wolverhampton

Erling Haaland added a strike from outside the area to his repertoire of goals since joining Manchester City in a 3-0 win at 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

City had already taken the lead through Jack Grealish after 55 seconds at Molineux when Haaland picked up the ball 40 meters out, drove toward the penalty box and shot right-footed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

It was Haaland's 11th goal in seven league games since his offseason arrival from Borussia Dortmund — with the majority coming from right in front of goal.

Wolverhampton's already-slim chances virtually ended when center back Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for a chest-high lunge on Grealish in the 33rd.

Phil Foden swept in a right-wing cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who provided a similar assist for Grealish's goal, in the 69th minute to round off a win that took City above Arsenal into first place — at least overnight.

City has scored 23 goals in the first seven games of its title defense — comfortably more than any other team — and Haaland has almost half of them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league manchester city
english premier league manchester city

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out