Premier League: Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle

Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:24 PM IST

City dominated possession in the final stages but had to settle for a draw that left them second in the table on seven points, two behind leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle's Joelinton, right, challenges Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League match(AP)
Quickfire goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Newcastle United in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday.

Neither side had conceded a goal in the league this season but Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City in the fifth minute, ghosting in and catching the Newcastle defence flat-footed before finishing from close range.

The home side levelled through Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute as he bundled a pinpoint cross from Allan Saint-Maximin into the net before enduring a nervous VAR check that allowed the goal to stand.

Newcastle looked set to pull off a huge upset when they went a goal up through Callum Wilson before halftime, and a brilliant free kick by Kieran Trippier nine minutes after the break put them 3-1 ahead.

That sparked City into life, however, with Haaland hitting a post before pulling a goal back on the hour mark and Silva converted a glorious pass from Kevin De Bruyne to make it 3-3.

City dominated possession in the final stages but had to settle for a draw that left them second in the table on seven points, two behind leaders Arsenal. Newcastle are sixth on five points.

