Owen Otasowie of Wolverhampton Wanderers receives treatment for a head injury testing for possible concussion. (Getty Images)
Premier League to trial permanent concussion substitutes

  • The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:25 PM IST

The English Premier League said it had agreed to introduce an additional permanent concussion substitutions trial following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday. The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".

Under the protocol, teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury. The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made.

"The trial will be confirmed when the implementation of the reporting processes, including private medical information, has been resolved with IFAB and FIFA," the league said in a statement.

Earlier, soccer's world governing body said it will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar.

