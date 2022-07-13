PSG reject Cristiano Ronaldo signing after Manchester United star offers himself to French giants; Report explains why

The speculations over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United have grown heaps and bounds ever since it was reported that the Portuguese forward wants a move away from Old Trafford. Ronaldo has reportedly expressed his desire to play in the Champions League; last season, Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League, thus failing to qualify for Europe's premier club tournament. Ronaldo has not travelled with Manchester United on their ongoing pre-season tour as well.

On Tuesday, it was reported by French newspaper Le Parisien that Ronaldo has offered his services to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been in touch with the club over a potential move to PSG, which could see two of the best footballers in football history – Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – playing together for the first time.

However, the report also mentioned that PSG has turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo because there is no room for the Portuguese star in the squad. The PSG frontline boasts of stars like Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, thus making it difficult to add another star forward to the roster.

PSG had managed to keep hold of Mbappe – something not many expected – as the forward was inching close towards a move to Real Madrid. Even as Angel di Maria has left the club, it is reported PSG cannot afford to have Ronaldo at the club. PSG have made one signing in the ongoing transfer window so far, that of Porto midfielder Vitinha.

Manchester United fans, meanwhile, had the first glimpse of what life could be like with Erik Ten Hag at the helm, as the side registered a convincing 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool in its first match of the pre-season tour on Tuesday. Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri were on the scoresheet for the side.

