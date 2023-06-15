PSG target Premier League star as Lionel Messi's replacement in latest transfer development: Reports

Lionel Messi had an unceremonious farewell during PSG's final 2022-23 Ligue 1 match, as the former Barcelona captain was jeered by fans. PSG went on to lose 2-3, but clinched the Ligue 1 title. Since his departure as a free agent, Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami and recently scored a goal during Argentina 2-0 win vs Australia in an international friendly in Beijing.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi walks off the winners stand during the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 championship trophy ceremony(AFP)

With Messi's departure, PSG will be looking for a replacement, to partner Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack. The club have reportedly included Mohamed Salah in their shortlist. According to reports, the forward met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Morocco.

Liverpool's failure to qualify for Champions League football could also further fuel Salah's interest in leaving the side. It is also being claimed that Salah has been in contact with PSG's president since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After a shocking first half to the 2022-23 Premier League season, Liverpool managed to stage a comeback and finished in fifth position with 67 points in 38 matches, packed with 19 wins, 10 draws and nine defeats, which also enabled them to qualify for Europa League. Liverpool have played UCL football in each of the last six seasons, reaching three finals in that period.

After Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League, the Egyptian revealed on social media that he was devastated and apologised to the fans.

Speaking about Salah's message, Jurgen Klopp told reporters, "It's completely normal, in the world of social media so many bad things happen and I don't think that's one of them. It's a normal description of the situation, and he's right. But I saw him now an hour ago in the canteen and he was smiling, he was not in a bad mood!"

Also if Salah departs, it could be hard for Liverpool to find a star replacement, due to the absence of Champions League football. Rejecting such a stance, Klopp said, "I don't think so, but we will see. It is always possible that things don't go as quick as you want. In fact it is likely because the better player you want, the less the desire of the other club (to sell). We are prepared. I don't think if it takes six or seven weeks (to sign players), it is a game-changer. We have time. In an ideal world, they are all signed tomorrow, and I can tell them when they start."

