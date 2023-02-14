PSG vs Bayern, Milan vs Tottenham, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL Round of 16 matches?

Making a rapid injury recovery ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase, French forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to lead the attack of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their upcoming blockbuster clash with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Former champions Bayern Munich will meet Lionel Messi's PSG in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 stage at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG are set to lock horns with Bayern for the 12th time in Europe's elite competition at the club level - the Champions League. The hosts have recorded six wins over Bayern while the Bundesliga giants have emerged victorious on five occasions in the past. PSG's last and only defeat to Bayern arrived in April 2021. Bayern had upstaged PSG 1-0 at the time. The visitors are heading to Paris after winning all of their six group games in the ongoing season of the Champions League.

While Bayern will meet PSG in Paris, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are scheduled to take on AC Milan in the Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday. Milan will record their sixth meeting against Spurs in competitive football. The visitors remained unbeaten in their last four matches against Milan. Spurs and Milan last met each other in the 2010-11 season of the Champions League. Here's all you need to know about the Round of 16 first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League.

When will PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday. AC Milan will also lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur games of the Champions League be played?

PSG will meet Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes while Milan are set to host Spurs at San Siro on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

