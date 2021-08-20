Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
football

Pulisic out of Arsenal game with Covid, Lukaku expected to feature

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic during training(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's trip to Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

Asked why the American had not trained this week, Tuchel said: "Christian is easy to explain, he had a positive test. He is not training or available for the game."

The German, however, sounded optimistic about the availability of Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante, saying that the duo had absolutely no problems in training and "a more physical session" on Saturday will determine if they actually take part against Arsenal.

New signing Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined the club from Inter Milan last week, is also expected to feature.

"We have one more training to go but the week was a heavy load for (Lukaku) because he was in the group with the other late starters... we are hoping he is on the pitch for Sunday and things look like it," said Tuchel.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Premier League opener last week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
