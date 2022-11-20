Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts aim to kick-off campaign with winning start in Group A

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts Qatar will kick start the much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East, against South American nation Ecuador in a Group A tie at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Qatar’s capital, Doha. Qatar has incurred success in the recent years, the most notable being the Asian Cup victory in 2019, which saw the team rise to the 51st position in FIFA rankings. It will be their maiden World Cup appearance. Despite home support, Qatar will have a task cut out against Ecuador, who had an impressive campaign in the qualifiers, finishing fourth behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. They had lost just once at home during that run. Can hosts Qatar get off to a winning start or will the South American nation crash the party for the home crowd?