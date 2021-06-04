Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Rahul Bheke red card was harsh: Bhaichung Bhutia
football

Rahul Bheke red card was harsh: Bhaichung Bhutia

Rahul Bheke’s red card in the 17th minute in Thursday’s 0-1 loss at Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium though was contentious, said Bhaichung Bhutia.
By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Exclusive
Rahul Bheke. (Rahul Bheke/Twitter)

By whichever metric it is judged, conceding just one goal against Asian champions Qatar in their lair in over 180 minutes of football is creditable. The bar gets raised a few notches when it's factored in that India played with 10 men for almost the 75 minutes. Rahul Bheke’s red card in the 17th minute in Thursday’s 0-1 loss at Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium though was contentious, said Bhaichung Bhutia.

“Let’s say, I have seen worse handballs for which the player was not booked. India were unlucky,” said Bhutia on Thursday, referring to the ball grazing the India centre-back’s extended right hand near the touchline. Bheke was already on a yellow for a tackle from behind on Hassan Al-Haydos near the centre-circle. “It was because he was on one booking that the referee (Ma Ning of China) should have let him off with a stern warning,” said Bhutia.

The former India captain said Bheke’s outstretched hand was a “spur-of-the-moment” thing and his expulsion “harsh”. “It wasn’t the sort of decision that would have bothered Qatar much had the referee allowed Rahul to stay,” said Bhutia. At least one Qatar player though was seen clapping when Ning, who also booked India head coach Igor Stimac and was seen trenchantly posturing when Stimac spoke to him at half-time, showed the red card.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manchester United announce fan advisory board and share scheme

Euro 2020: Munich's Allianz Arena to have about 20% capacity for matches

Chelsea extend Tuchel's contract to 2024 after Champions League win

Everyone is gutted, we deserved something out of the game: Gurpreet

“Once that happened, everything about the game changed. But credit to India for the brave fight. They defended really well,” said Bhutia. Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez made a similar point after the match. “The Indians were very well organised and it was difficult to create chances,” he said.

Qatar had 38 shots, 10 of them on target and one by substitute Abdullah Al-Ahrak thudded into the upright. With India deploying a low block, battening the hatches even more after Bheke’s expulsion, Qatar’s 75 percent possession was not surprising, nor was them playing 659 passes to the opposition’s 235. Qatar left-back Abdelkarim Hassan stayed on the edge of the India penalty area but, like his mates, was erratic with shots from range. Almoez Ali’s attempt from distance that sailed over late in the game summed up Qatar’s night. It was like September 10, 2019 redux barring India being a player short and Qatar winning through Abdulaziz Hatem’s toe-poked 33rd minute goal after evading Glan Martins’ challenge.

That was Qatar’s 17th goal in seven games - the group E leaders in this World Cup and Asian Cup qualification cycle have 19 points from six wins and a draw. The slick move inside the penalty box was started by Hatem and also involved Hassan, Yousuf Abdurisag and Mohammed Muntari. Qatar didn’t try too many of them preferring instead to go wide - which is exactly what India wanted - and drill in crosses. Or try from distance.

And when they did beat the struck-out leg or the body that blocked their shots, Qatar ran aground against Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He went down to deny Hassan at the stroke of half-time, in the 47th and in the 65th with reflex saves. A video shared by All India Football Federation has Hassan saying “why not” to Sandhu asking whether he can play in La Liga or Premier League. Sandhu also got both hands to a rasping Muntari drive from close in the 52nd and blocked another attempt in the 64th.He ended the game with nine saves. “I honestly didn’t (count the number of saves) but I think it was more than last time,” said Sandhu in a video posted by AIFF on Twitter. “It would have been nice to get some more goals to reflect the difference that was in the game,” said Sanchez.

India came close twice in the first half. The first time, Boualem Khoukhi shinned Ashique Kuruniyan’s delivery beyond Manvir Singh before goalkeeper Saad al Sheeb’s block fell wide of India’s No. 9. Then, a timely release from Sunil Chhetri also found Singh but though he went past one, his shot was blocked by a defender.

So, will India be more confident going into the games against Bangladesh (June 7) and Afghanistan (June 15)? “They will be different; India will want to win them. Yesterday, they knew they had to be defensive. In the past, India haven’t been able to make that transition,” said Bhutia. After the 0-0 draw away to Qatar, India trailed Bangladesh and Afghanistan before holding them both 1-1.

By whichever metric it is judged, conceding just one goal against Asian champions Qatar in their lair in over 180 minutes of football is creditable. The bar gets raised a few notches when it's factored in that India played with 10 men for almost the 75 minutes. Rahul Bheke’s red card in the 17th minute in Thursday’s 0-1 loss at Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium though was contentious, said Bhaichung Bhutia.

“Let’s say, I have seen worse handballs for which the player was not booked. India were unlucky,” said Bhutia on Thursday, referring to the ball grazing the India centre-back’s extended right hand near the touchline. Bheke was already on a yellow for a tackle from behind on Hassan Al-Haydos near the centre-circle. “It was because he was on one booking that the referee (Ma Ning of China) should have let him off with a stern warning,” said Bhutia.

The former India captain said Bheke’s outstretched hand was a “spur-of-the-moment” thing and his expulsion “harsh”. “It wasn’t the sort of decision that would have bothered Qatar much had the referee allowed Rahul to stay,” said Bhutia. At least one Qatar player though was seen clapping when Ning, who also booked India head coach Igor Stimac and was seen trenchantly posturing when Stimac spoke to him at half-time, showed the red card.

“Once that happened, everything about the game changed. But credit to India for the brave fight. They defended really well,” said Bhutia. Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez made a similar point after the match. “The Indians were very well organised and it was difficult to create chances,” he said.

Qatar had 38 shots, 10 of them on target and one by substitute Abdullah Al-Ahrak thudded into the upright. With India deploying a low block, battening the hatches even more after Bheke’s expulsion, Qatar’s 75 percent possession was not surprising, nor was them playing 659 passes to the opposition’s 235. Qatar left-back Abdelkarim Hassan stayed on the edge of the India penalty area but, like his mates, was erratic with shots from range. Almoez Ali’s attempt from distance that sailed over late in the game summed up Qatar’s night. It was like September 10, 2019 redux barring India being a player short and Qatar winning through Abdulaziz Hatem’s toe-poked 33rd minute goal after evading Glan Martins’ challenge.

That was Qatar’s 17th goal in seven games - the group E leaders in this World Cup and Asian Cup qualification cycle have 19 points from six wins and a draw. The slick move inside the penalty box was started by Hatem and also involved Hassan, Yousuf Abdurisag and Mohammed Muntari. Qatar didn’t try too many of them preferring instead to go wide - which is exactly what India wanted - and drill in crosses. Or try from distance.

And when they did beat the struck-out leg or the body that blocked their shots, Qatar ran aground against Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He went down to deny Hassan at the stroke of half-time, in the 47th and in the 65th with reflex saves. A video shared by All India Football Federation has Hassan saying “why not” to Sandhu asking whether he can play in La Liga or Premier League. Sandhu also got both hands to a rasping Muntari drive from close in the 52nd and blocked another attempt in the 64th.He ended the game with nine saves. “I honestly didn’t (count the number of saves) but I think it was more than last time,” said Sandhu in a video posted by AIFF on Twitter. “It would have been nice to get some more goals to reflect the difference that was in the game,” said Sanchez.

India came close twice in the first half. The first time, Boualem Khoukhi shinned Ashique Kuruniyan’s delivery beyond Manvir Singh before goalkeeper Saad al Sheeb’s block fell wide of India’s No. 9. Then, a timely release from Sunil Chhetri also found Singh but though he went past one, his shot was blocked by a defender.

So, will India be more confident going into the games against Bangladesh (June 7) and Afghanistan (June 15)? “They will be different; India will want to win them. Yesterday, they knew they had to be defensive. In the past, India haven’t been able to make that transition,” said Bhutia. After the 0-0 draw away to Qatar, India trailed Bangladesh and Afghanistan before holding them both 1-1.

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian football team bhaichung bhutia rahul bheke
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP