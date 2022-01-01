Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United not only about Cristiano Ronaldo-Bruno Fernandes partnership
football

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United not only about Cristiano Ronaldo-Bruno Fernandes partnership

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season while Fernandes has suffered a dip in form prompting questions on whether the pair can play together.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he hopes to improve the understanding between all his players on the pitch and not just Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season while Fernandes -- one of United's key players last season -- has suffered a dip in form prompting questions on whether the pair can play together.

Fernandes was suspended for United's 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Thursday and Rangnick said he was happy with the way his players adapted.

"Against Burnley, we had to play without Bruno and again we did well, we played with two strikers, two wingers, two number sixes, every player in his best possible position," Rangnick told Sky Sports.

"This is another thing we're trying to achieve, no matter which formation we're trying to play we have every player in his best possible position.

RELATED STORIES

"So it's not only about the partnership between Cristiano and Bruno, it's about partnerships between other players."

German Rangnick said he was especially pleased with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who played alongside Ronaldo.

"Edinson was the player with the highest distance in the whole team," Rangnick said.

"Since we'll change the team and starting lineup every game it's about different partnerships and developing the whole team, and they should play with the same mindset and principles when we're in possession or the other team is in possession."

United, who are sixth in the table with 31 points from 18 games, take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Monday. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP