Ranjit Bajaj says ‘he’s ready to take up the job' after rejecting role as India manager for U-15 FIFA World Cup

Ranjit Bajaj is ready to take up the manager role at the India Under-15 men’s national team, provided he is the sole one in charge. His comments came a day after he declined the role as he didn't want to work alongside head coach Bibiano Fernandes for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan in October. The Minerva Academy founder-director reasoned that he and Bibiano have two different coaching philosophies, and working in unison would not augur well for the team.

Ranjit Bajaj said that he's ready to be the India manager for the U-15 side (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, on Saturday morning, Ranjit shared a video on Instagram, saying he had learned that even Bibiano had declined the role, and hence he's open to coaching the team if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) wants him.

“I just got to know through a trusted source and an article in the newspaper that Bibiano has also said no, citing exactly the same reasons which I have said, because any good coach will say that, because he doesn't want to sabotage his own team. That people with two visions and philosophies cannot actually be doing it together,” Bajaj said in a video shared on Instagram.

Also Read: FIFA President Gianni Infantino denies claims of UEFA paying off his alleged lover: ‘Categorically untrue’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bajaj also added that if Bibiano has said no, then the AIFF should just end the matter here and reach out to him to take up the job, as he wants to make a powerhouse in the sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bajaj also added that if Bibiano has said no, then the AIFF should just end the matter here and reach out to him to take up the job, as he wants to make a powerhouse in the sport. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“It's still not too late if Bibano is not going to be there. So, if you think all this is drama, then find out what people say here that I sit here from morning to night, and only one thing: every decision in my life is based on one thing, that I make a decision on how this is going to help me get to the 2034 World Cup and 2036 Olympics. How is it going to help? If it's not going to help, then you know the answer. So, I am prepared, I am ready. Giving up is not in the blood. In fact, if I get this, I am going to work even harder,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I want to request that if this is possible, if he is not there, please don't think about it anymore. I am still here. I can never say no to my country. It was saying no to the fact that I don't want to sabotage my own country. I want to help it. So, if that is the case, then Ranjit Bajaj will die but not say no to my country,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did Bajaj say earlier?

Earlier, Bajaj, who was approved as the team manager by the AIFF Executive Committee following Fernandes' appointment as head coach, had expressed his displeasure with the decision, saying he was extremely unhappy.

“People are congratulating me, but I am not happy. I am very unhappy. This is the worst thing they could have done,” Bajaj said in a post on his Instagram handle.

“You people (AIFF) appointed me and Bibiano (Fernandes) together. I don’t have any problems with Bibiano, but I have a problem because of different playing styles and different visions,” he added.

Speaking of Bajaj, he had earlier posted on social media, volunteering to take charge of the team, and his only condition was to be given a free rein and be allowed to appoint his own coaching staff.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The inaugural tournament will feature all 211 FIFA member associations, including India. It will be played in an 8-a-side format with matches consisting of two 20-minute halves. Each team can register 14 players, including up to two goalkeepers.