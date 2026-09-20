Raphinha scored a superb hat-trick to earn Barcelona a 3-1 win at Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga and preserve their 100 percent record.

Raphinha treble fires perfect Barca to win at Sevilla

Hansi Flick's side moved six points clear of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who visit Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Sunday.

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The Spanish champions were given the biggest test of their season to date but overcame Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan thanks to Raphinha's treble.

The Brazil international has started the season in sensational form, playing out of position as a central striker.

La Liga's top goalscorer, Raphinha reached 12 goals in seven league appearances with a second consecutive hat-trick.

Barcelona sporting director Deco said the former Leeds winger had agreed to extend his stay at the club until 2030 ahead of the game, and Raphinha celebrated in style.

Flick handed Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic his debut in goal with Joan Garcia out injured.

Hosts Sevilla, fifth, started strongly, making Barca uncomfortable, and took the lead through Youssouf Fofana in the 19th minute.

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{{^usCountry}} Felix Correia escaped Eric Garcia and crossed for Fofana to nod home at the near post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Felix Correia escaped Eric Garcia and crossed for Fofana to nod home at the near post. {{/usCountry}}

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Teenage star Lamine Yamal almost pulled Barca level but Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos managed to push his curling effort against the post and out.

It was no surprise when the Catalans did equalise that it was Raphinha who was the man to score.

He cleverly shifted his body weight to escape a defender and slipped the ball home with a low finish.

Yamal sent another shot over and after Sevilla fans whistled him, goaded them to keep doing so.

Although the 19-year-old did not score himself, he did create Raphinha's next two goals.

Early in the second half Yamal crossed and Raphinha headed home to put Barca in front.

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Arguably his best finish was yet to come, with Yamal sending Raphinha through, for the Brazilian to dink the ball over the goalkeeper.

Barca missed several chances to extend their lead, with Anthony Gordon getting his feet wrong and a Dani Olmo free-kick beaten away.

Nevertheless Barca claimed an eighth win from eight games across all competitions this season, as they continue setting the pace in the Spanish top flight.

Elsewhere Celta Vigo thrashed Racing Santander 5-0, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves drew 0-0 and Osasuna were held 1-1 by Rayo Vallecano.

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