The Baltimore Ravens placed rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve on Wednesday after he had wrist surgery.

Ravens place rookie WR Ja'Kobi

In a corresponding move, the Ravens promoted veteran wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

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Star wide receiver Zay Flowers missed practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury sustained in the Ravens' 41-23 win over the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Head coach Jesse Minter said Flowers' status is day-to-day.

Lane, 22, will be out a minimum of four games, and Minter said that the rookie "definitely has a really good chance of coming back here pretty quick."

Baltimore selected Lane in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Southern California. Lane caught one of his three targets for 11 yards in his NFL debut before the injury on Sunday.

Moore had one catch on two targets for 53 yards in Sunday's game.

The 33-year-old has 150 career receptions for 1,970 yards and nine touchdowns in 126 regular-season games over parts of 11 seasons with the Ravens , Houston Texans , Tennessee Titans , Arizona Cardinals , Washington Commanders and Ravens.

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{{^usCountry}} The Ravens picked Moore in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Cincinnati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ravens picked Moore in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Cincinnati. {{/usCountry}}

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Flowers, 26, had five receptions on six targets for 150 yards and one touchdown on Sunday before exiting in the second quarter.

Baltimore selected Flowers 22nd overall in the 2023 draft out of Boston College. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and 2025.

The Ravens filled Moore's spot on the practice roster with veteran cornerback Amani Oruwriye, 30, who played in one game for the team in 2025. He has played in 62 games starts in the league since 2019.

Baltimore hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

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