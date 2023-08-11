Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois will need surgery after tearing knee ligament

Real Madrid was dealt a major blow on Thursday when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tore a ligament in his left knee, just two days before the team's first game of the season.

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waves to fans at the end of a 2023 Champions League semifinal(AP)

The club said its star goalkeeper will require surgery, meaning he will likely be out for a large part of the campaign.

“You never expect to go through something like this, but now it’s time to accept it and do everything possible to overcome it and come back even stronger,” Courtois said on his social media accounts. “Thank you all for the energy, love and encouragement, I assure you that they motivate me to recover as quickly as possible.”

The injury, which occurred during training, comes after an offseason that featured the exit of veteran striker Karim Benzema.

Newly signed midfielder Arda Güler also won't be available for some time — reportedly several weeks — because of a knee problem that will also likely require surgery.

The 31-year-old Courtois has been a pillar of Madrid's success since he arrived from Chelsea in 2018. His saves provided the perfect counterpoint to Benzema's goals. The Belgium international helped Madrid win the Champions League in 2022, Spanish league titles in 2020 and 2022, and last season's Copa del Rey.

Previously, Courtois helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles and an FA Cup. Before his stint in London, he played for Madrid's rival, Atletico Madrid, helping it win the Spanish league and Europa League.

Real Madrid opens the season on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao, when rarely used backup Andriy Lunin, a Ukrainian player, looks set to take Courtois' place.

The club was expected to try to sign another goalkeeper, with Spanish media mentioning a list of possible replacements that included Sevilla's Yassine Bono, Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and former Manchester United player David de Gea.

