Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024/25 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch El Clasico match live online and on TV

In arguably the most high-profile El Clasico in many years, Real Madrid are preparing to host arch-rivals FC Barcelona in what promises to be a fantastic contest between the top two teams in LaLiga. Brazilian wingers Vinicius Jr and Raphinha scored hat-tricks against Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively in the Champions League this week.(AP)

Barcelona’s young and academy-driven team have started as the pace-setters under new coach Hansi Flick, with nine wins and only one loss so far for 27 points. Despite their near-perfect start, Real Madrid are right behind them on 24 points, unbeaten in the league so far.

Real Madrid are hoping to tie Barcelona’s record of the longest unbeaten streak in LaLiga. Los Blancos haven’t lost in the league in their last 42 matches, and are one game away from tying the 43-match record Barca set in 2017 and 2018. If they want to achieve the record, however, they will have to pass their toughest test yet.

Madrid have plenty of star power in their team, with Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham joined by Kylian Mbappe, who will play in the first El Clasico of his career. On the other hand, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are thriving with players from their prestigious La Masia academy, with 17-year-old Lamine Yamal the shining jewel of a team which just beat Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League thanks to a hat-trick by Brazilian winger Raphinha.

In perhaps the most important and highly-awaited Clasico match since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, can Barcelona send a signal of intent and go six points clear at the top? Or will Real haul back their great enemies and continue towards setting records with their newest group of Galacticos?

Here are the streaming details for Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 match be played?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played on Sunday, October 27.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 match be played?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 match begin?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will start at 12:30 am IST (9:00 pm local).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be televised in India.

How do I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 match live streaming?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be streamed live on the GXR World website in India.