Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL semi-finals 1st leg?

The first of two mouth-watering UEFA Champions League semi-final matches this week sees Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday night. This will be the ninth occasion that these two sides have met in European competition, with the previous head-to-head record equally split (three wins each, two draws). But recent form favours Man City, with the Premier League club winning three of the last four. Real Madrid did win the last, however, with that dramatic 3-1 semi-final second-leg victory last year in Spain.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre, is congratulated by team mates after scoring his side's second goal(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Teams from England have won just four of their 18 UCL away games at Real Madrid (D4 L10), with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all winning there once alongside Man City. The last four UEFA Champions League games between Real Madrid (eight) and Manchester City (nine) have seen 17 goals scored, at an average of 4.3 per match.

Manchester City come into this semi-final match in fantastic form. They are unbeaten in 20 competitive matches now (W17 D3), last tasting defeat on 5 February in a 1-0 away loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real side won the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, as expected, with a 2-1 win thanks to a brace from Rodrygo. Their recent form has been indifferent, however, with poor away defeats at Real Sociedad (2-0) and Girona (4-2) sandwiching a 4-2 home win over Almeria in La Liga.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City game be played in the UEFA Champions League?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City game is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City game of the Champions League be played?

Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Manchester City game in India?

All games of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Uefa Champions League games on SonyLIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON